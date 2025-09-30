POWER Dynamos will face Ugandan giants Vipers FC in the next round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League. Power Dynamos progressed to the final preliminary round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after a thrilling two-legged tie against ASEC Mimosas, which ended 1-1 on aggregate. The tie was ultimately decided in a penalty shootout, where Moses Shumah scored the opening penalty, followed by Titus Chansa, Kondwani Chiboni, Samuel Ayodeji Bamidele, and Chifundo Mphasi. Lawrence Mulenga was the hero, saving Romaric Amoussou’s penalty to send Power Dynamos to the second round. The ZPL reigning champions will first travel to Vipers FC’s turf during the weekend of 17 to 19 October 2025, before hosting the second preliminary return...