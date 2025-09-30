FOOTBALL Association of Zambia president Keith Mweemba has commended ZESCO after they thrashed Canon 105 FC of Gabon 5-0. Speaking to the ZESCO players in the dressing room after the win, Mweemba said the victory was not just for the club but the entire nation. “We are very proud of you. Remember, I just said that this is not just for ZESCO United as a club. This is for the nation. I want you to believe in yourselves and do what is supposed to be done as footballers. One step at a time. This is water under the bridge, we have won, let us enjoy the moment. Let us now start planning ahead and look forward to the next stage....