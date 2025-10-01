ZESCO United and Power Dynamos are set to receive a financial boost of over K2 million each after successfully advancing to the final preliminary round of their respective continental tournaments. The two sides, flying the Zambian flag high on the continental stage, earned their places in the next round following hard-fought victories. Power Dynamos edged Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas 7-6 on penalties after both legs ended in a 1-1 aggregate draw in the CAF Champions League. Meanwhile, Zesco United cruised past Canon 105 with a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory in the CAF Confederation Cup. Their progress means both clubs are now guaranteed a minimum of $100,000 (approximately K2,377,008), which includes the initial $50,000 participation fee and an additional $50,000 awarded...