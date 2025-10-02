CHIPOLOPOLO head coach Avram Grant has announced a 26-man provisional squad for Zambia’s final two Group E FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Tanzania and Niger, set to take place on October 8 and October 12 respectively. The squad sees a blend of experience and youth, as well as a number of changes from the group that faced Morocco in Ndola last month. Most notably, Toaster Nsabata and Francis Mwansa have been dropped, with Nkana FC’s Patrick Chooma and Power Dynamos’ Lawrence Mulenga earning call-ups to the national team. For Chooma, it marks his maiden appearance on the senior squad after a stellar season in the Zambian Super League. Grant has also included a number of promising young talents who...