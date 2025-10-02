UNDER-17 Women’s National Team head coach Carol Kanyemba has issued a passionate appeal for international friendly matches, warning that without proper competitive tests ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the Copper Princesses may struggle to improve on their past performance. With the tournament in Morocco fast approaching, Kanyemba said her technical bench has been working hard to prepare the team, but stressed that training alone won’t be enough to gauge readiness. “So far, so good. We are trying to put in the girls what we want to see, and they are shaping up a bit,” said Kanyemba in an interview. “We have a few knocks but they are being treated, and we hope by the time the...