ZAMBIA’S female Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, Miracle Chipito, has written her name in the history books by winning a silver medal at the 2025 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia. Chipito showcased world-class skill, grit, and composure throughout the prestigious global tournament and reached the final after an impressive run, including a commanding unanimous decision victory over Spain’s Elsa Fernandez in the semi-finals, a performance that solidified her status as one of the competition’s elite athletes. In the championship bout, Chipito went head-to-head with Poland’s Malgorzata Popowicz in a tightly contested match that lasted the full duration. Despite a valiant effort, the judges awarded the win to Popowicz via decision. While the result...