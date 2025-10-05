ZAMBIA national team head coach Avram Grant has made a frank assessment of the state of local footballers, noting that most of them are not yet ready to consistently break into the senior national team. However, the Israeli tactician remains confident that the Chipolopolo Boys can still secure a top-two finish in Group E of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Speaking ahead of Zambia’s back-to-back qualifiers against Tanzania and Niger, Grant noted that the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN), where he got a closer look at the local talent pool, showed that most of the players are not ready. “Most of the players are not ready for the national team. We gave them a programme and if they do that,...