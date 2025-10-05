KABWE Warriors bounced back from last weekend’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Sensational Zanaco FC with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 10man Konkola Blades in a Week 7 MTN Super League fixture played at the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium. A 21st-minute header from Quadri Kola, who rose highest to connect with a Francis Banda free kick, proved to be the match-winner for the George Chilufya-tutored side. The result lifted Warriors to third place on the log with 12 points, three behind table-toppers Zanaco FC who were involved in a 1-1 stalemate against Green Buffaloes on Friday. Despite playing much of the second half with a numerical advantage after Blades’ midfielder Moses Menda was sent off in the 52nd minute for a second...