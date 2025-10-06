THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that the U-17 Women’s National Team will face Canada as part of their final preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025. FAZ president Keith Mweemba confirmed that Zambia will play Canada on 12 October in Casablanca, Morocco. This fixture adds to the previously announced friendly matches against Cameroon and Colombia, scheduled for 9 and 14 October respectively. The Copper Princesses are set to undergo an intensive 14-day pre-tournament training camp in Casablanca, during which they will play all three friendlies. The camp is part of a broader effort by FAZ to ensure that the team is well-prepared ahead of the tournament kickoff on 17 October. “I can confirm that...