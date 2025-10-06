ZAMBIA National Futsal Team head coach Andrea Cristoforetti has hailed a three-day joint training camp involving the Senior and U17 National Futsal Teams as a key step in shaping the future of Zambian futsal. The Italian tactician, speaking at the close of the training camp held in Lusaka, emphasized the dual purpose of the exercise, short-term readiness and long-term development. “Three very productive days of training camp with both our Senior and U17 National Teams. Step by step, we are building both our present and future, and every day of this camp brought us closer to our goals,” he said. Cristoforetti revealed that the U17 squad is now focused on qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games, set to take place...