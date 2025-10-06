SAUDI Arabia-based forward Fashion Sakala and Tanzania-based midfield maestro Clatous Chama have become the first foreign-based players to report for national duty as the Chipolopolo squad prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. The two stars have joined the locally based players, with the full contingent that has set up camp in Zanzibar where they will face Tanzania on Wednesday, October 8 at the Amani Stadium. Sakala, who has been in impressive form in the Saudi Pro League, returns to the national team fold with renewed energy, while Chama, who plays his club football in Tanzania, is expected to bring experience and familiarity to the midfield in what promises to be a tightly contested Group E fixture....