ZESCO United climbed to eighth place on the MTN Super League table after an emphatic 5-0 victory over newly-promoted Mines United in a Week 7 fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. A brace from in-form forward Amine Hiver, goals from Chanda Mukuka, and super-sub Freddy Michael and own goal from Makenge Magabaniso sealed a dominant win for the Ndola giants, who now move to 10 points on the league log with two games in hand. Zesco started the game with high intensity and were in control from the first whistle. Their early pressure paid off in the 24th minute when Hiver opened the scoring with a well-taken strike inside the box. Hiver doubled the lead just six...