MIDFIELDER Clatous Chama says Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tanzania will be an “interesting but difficult” encounter, emphasising that the Chipolopolo are fully prepared to rise to the challenge. Speaking ahead of the Group E clash set for the Amani Stadium in Zanzibar, the Simba SC playmaker reflected on the teams’ past meetings and urged his teammates to approach the fixture with seriousness and national pride. “It is going to be an interesting match. Playing against Tanzania has always been interesting for us. I remember we also played in the Africa Cup in Ivory Coast, and the game ended 1-1. The last game we played against them, they won 1-0 at Levy. I think this game we should take...