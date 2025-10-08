FAZ has appointed Dennis Makinka as the new head coach of the Under-17 national team, replacing Ian Bakala ahead of next month’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Makinka, a former Chipolopolo midfielder, steps into the job having previously served as assistant coach for the junior national team. Makinka’s promotion marks a significant move by FAZ as the country prepares for one of the biggest tournaments in youth football. FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande confirmed the changes in a press statement issued by FAZ Head of Media and Communications Nkweto Tembwe. “Dennis Makinka has been appointed as the head coach of the U-17 boys’ national team,” read the statement from FAZ. “He has worked with the team before and brings...