IN a quest to professionalise football management, FAZ, the Zambia Premier League, working in collaboration with the Zambia Institute of Sports (ZIS) have launched the ZPL Professional Certificate in Football Administration and Club Management, a groundbreaking program that seeks to elevate football management standards to world-class levels across the country. FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande says the country’s football is “at a crossroads of growth and stagnation,” and must now act decisively to secure its future. Shepande was speaking during the official launch of the Zambian Premier League Certificate in Football Administration and Club Management, a pioneering programme aimed at upskilling football administrators and charting a new era for the game in Zambia. “Zambian football, as we all know, is...