FAZ president Keith Mweemba has been appointed to the prestigious FIFA Legal Committee, marking a significant milestone both for his career and for Zambian football. Mweemba’s appointment represents a major recognition of his legal acumen and unwavering contribution to football governance at national and international levels. Mweemba’s appointment, made in accordance with the FIFA Statutes and governance regulations, will see him serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029. The FIFA Legal Committee is one of the most critical standing committees within the global football governing body. It plays a central role in advising and assisting the FIFA Council on a wide range of legal matters, including interpretation of statutes, development of regulatory frameworks, and enhancement of governance structures across...