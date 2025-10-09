THE build-up to EFC 128 took a dramatic turn as interim featherweight champion Ken Sekeletu was forced to relinquish his title after missing weight at the official weigh-in on Wednesday. The event, set to take place today at the WSB EFC Arena in Sandton, South Africa, will go ahead as planned but with one major twist. Despite being one of the brightest rising stars in the division, Sekeletu tipped the scales at 147 lb, two pounds over the 145 lb featherweight championship limit and the consequence was immediate. Sekeletu has been stripped of his interim featherweight title before even stepping into the Hex. “Weigh-in drama at EFC128! The interim champion Kenny Sekeletu is misses weight and is forced to relinquish...