ZAMBIA’s motorsport scene took a massive leap forward this past weekend, as the 313 Racing Team delivered a historic performance at the Bulawayo Drag Race in Zimbabwe, firmly placing Zambia on the Southern African racing map. Held on October 12, the event drew elite racers and enthusiastic fans from across the region, including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Botswana. Sponsored by Castro, the drag race was one of the biggest motorsport gatherings of the year, with adrenaline-fueled matchups across several bike and SUV categories. Among the most dominant forces on the track was Zambia’s 313 Racing Team, proudly sponsored by Big Tree, Trade Kings Group, whose riders and drivers delivered exceptional results across the board. The Bulawayo event was not only...