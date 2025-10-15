FAZ president Keith Mweemba has called on club administrators across the country to turn the invaluable insights gained from the just-concluded FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Workshop into tangible reforms in the way football is run locally. Speaking through FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande, who delivered the closing remarks on his behalf at the Protea Hotel in Ndola, Mweemba described the two-day workshop as a “game-changing opportunity” and challenged participants to walk the talk by implementing the strategies and principles learned. “It is a moment of great pride to stand before you to conclude the two-day intense FIFA Professionalisation and Management Workshop,” the FAZ president said. “As FAZ, we are greatly honoured to have been among the first Member Associations...