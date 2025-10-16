THE pain of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup has hit hard for Chipolopolo midfielder Kings Kangwa, who has openly expressed his heartbreak following Zambia’s failure to secure qualification. Meanwhile, FAZ president Keith Mweemba has hinted at sweeping changes to restore the nation’s footballing glory. In a deeply emotional reaction, Kangwa took to social media to reflect on the team’s unsuccessful qualifying campaign and extend gratitude to the Zambian people for their unwavering support. “It hurts so much not to qualify to the World Cup. We take full responsibility for this. I just want to say a massive thank you to the whole country for the support throughout. Time to work harder. See you all soon,” said Kangwa....