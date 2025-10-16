UNDER-17 Women’s National Team head coach Carol Kanyemba has expressed cautious optimism following the Copper Princesses spirited 1-1 draw against Colombia in a friendly match played on Tuesday Night in Casablanca as part of the final preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The Copper Princesses came from behind to share the spoils with the South Americans, thanks to a 66th-minute strike from captain Mercy Chipasula that cancelled out Maria Baldovino’s opener in the 41st minute. Speaking after the match, Coach Kanyemba reflected on the performance, highlighting both positives and areas that still need fine-tuning ahead of the tournament opener against Paraguay on October 19. “Having played the first friendly against Colombia today, I think we were able to...