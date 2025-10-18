CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala Junior has finally opened his goal account for the 2025 Saudi Professional League season as Al-Fayha held reigning champions Al-Ittihad to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter played on Friday evening. Sakala, who played the entire 90 minutes, was the hero for Al-Fayha as he broke his seven-game league goal drought with a well-taken strike that gave his side a first-half lead. The Chipolopolo forward showed great composure and timing to beat the Al-Ittihad defence before slotting home the opener, much to the delight of the home fans. The match, played at the King Salman Sports City Stadium, saw Al-Ittihad fielding a star-studded lineup featuring former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea midfielder N’Golo...