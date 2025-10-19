POWER Dynamos have produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Ugandan giants Vipers SC 2-1 in a thrilling CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg encounter played on Sunday night at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. After falling behind early in the second half, goals from Moses Shumah and an own goal from a Vipers defender turned the tide in favour of the Zambian champions, giving them a vital away advantage ahead of the decisive return leg set for next weekend at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The hosts began the game on the front foot, showing intent to make their home advantage count. Vipers forward Yunus Sentamu Junior was lively in the opening stages, testing Power Dynamos goalkeeper...