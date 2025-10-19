ZESCO United has moved a step closer to securing qualification for the group stage of Africa’s second-tier club competition after edging Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana 4-3 in a thrilling second preliminary round, first-leg encounter played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. A first-half brace from striker Amine Hiver and two second-half goals from defenders Kabaso Chongo and Zachariah Chilongoshi sealed a vital win for the Ndola giants, who will carry a slim advantage into the return leg in Botswana next week. The encounter lived up to its billing, offering end-to-end action and seven well-taken goals that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout. The visitors from Botswana stunned the home crowd when Vincent Seminyi opened the scoring...

