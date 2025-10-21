UNDER-17 Women’s National Team coach Carol Kanyemba says the Copper Princesses will fight to qualify to the round of 16 at the on-going World Cup taking place in Morocco. This follows Zambia’s 2-1 defeat to Paraguay on Sunday in their group opener at the U17 World Cup. Speaking in a post-match interview, Kanyemba said the team will learn from its errors in the first half and build on the second half performance. “We need a lot of concentration at the back and in the goal, our goalkeeper was a bit jittery. As you know this is a developmental stage and we’ve seen the errors. We are going back to the drawing board and we are going to work on them....