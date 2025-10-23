BETWAY has officially terminated its partnership with the Zambian Premier League (ZPL) as its official sponsor. ZPL Head of Communications Christina Zulu confirmed the development in a statement, revealing that the decision was prompted by the heavy financial impact of the recently introduced government excise duty imposed on all betting companies operating in Zambia. The K10 million deal, which began on October 19, 2023, had been hailed as a significant milestone for Zambian football, contributing not only to league operations but also to grassroots and community development initiatives. “Betway has played an important role in supporting the growth of Zambian football, contributing to coaching programmes, club development, and fan engagement initiatives,” Zulu said. “However, Betway has communicated its decision to...