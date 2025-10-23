SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 20: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, sings the national anthem prior to during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Zambia and Poland at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ZAMBIA’S hopes of progressing at the ongoing Morocco 2025 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Japan in a Group F clash played last night at the Football Academy Mohammed VI Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Second-half goals from Hanoka Sunaga and Noa Fukushima sealed victory for the Asian champions, who made it two wins in two games, while condemning the Copper Princesses to a second consecutive loss. The result also marked Japan’s second straight World Cup triumph over Zambia, having beaten them 4-1 at the 2024 edition. From the onset, Japan dictated the tempo with their trademark quick passing and pressing play that kept the the Copper Princesses on the...