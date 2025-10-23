ZAMBIA’S hopes of progressing at the ongoing Morocco 2025 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Japan in a Group F clash played last night at the Football Academy Mohammed VI Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Second-half goals from Hanoka Sunaga and Noa Fukushima sealed victory for the Asian champions, who made it two wins in two games, while condemning the Copper Princesses to a second consecutive loss. The result also marked Japan’s second straight World Cup triumph over Zambia, having beaten them 4-1 at the 2024 edition. From the onset, Japan dictated the tempo with their trademark quick passing and pressing play that kept the the Copper Princesses on the...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here