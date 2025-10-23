Racheal Kandananji of Zambia challenged by Twelikondjele Amukoto and Millicent Hikuam of Namibia during the CAF WAFCON Qualifier 2026 match between Namibia and Zambia at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 22 October 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

COPPER Queens coach Nora Hauptle and her assistant watched the second half of the crucial 2026 Morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier from the stands as Zambia defeated Namibia 4-2 in a thrilling six-goal thriller played at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. It remains unclear why the Swiss tactician opted to leave the touchline at halftime after guiding her side to a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is yet to issue a statement explaining the coach’s absence during the second half of the match. Despite the unexpected turn of events, the Copper Queens showed great character and attacking flair to secure a crucial away victory in the first leg...