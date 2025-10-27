THE Copper Queens have sealed qualification for the 2026 Morocco Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after thrashing Namibia 3-0 in the return leg fixture played before an electric crowd at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The emphatic win guaranteed Zambia’s progress with a 7-2 aggregate triumph, marking the sixth overall and third consecutive appearance at the continental championship. Goals from Eneless Phiri, Racheal Kundananji, and Prisca Chilufya capped a dominant performance for the hosts, who went into the match with a comfortable cushion after their 4-2 first-leg victory in South Africa a week ago. The Copper Queens began the match with intensity and confidence, dominating possession from the first whistle. Just four minutes into the encounter, star striker Kundananji...