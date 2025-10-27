THE World Cup-bound Zambia Under-17 Men’s National Team will sharpen its skills with two international friendly matches against Mexico and New Caledonia during a one-week training camp in the United Arab Emirates. FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande confirmed the development, saying the international friendlies will be crucial in fine-tuning the Junior Chipolopolo ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup, which kicks off on November 3 in Qatar. Zambia’s match against Mexico will take place on Monday, October 27, followed by the team’s final practice fixture against New Caledonia on Thursday, October 29, before shifting base to the World Cup venue in Doha, Qatar. Shepande said the weeklong camp in Dubai will provide an important opportunity for the young Chipolopolo to...