Hosts Matero Magic got their Road to BAL 2026 campaign off to a flying start on Tuesday evening, defeating Dolphins of Botswana 68–59 in a thrilling Group E opener at the National Sports Development Centre in Lusaka. Magic dominated for most of the game, holding the lead for 39 minutes and 47 seconds, and establishing their biggest advantage at 21 points (49–28). Magic also recorded the longest scoring run of 12–0, showing their ability to respond strongly after pressure moments. They capitalized well on 16 points from turnovers, while the bench contributed 28 points, underscoring the team’s depth and consistency. Led by Elijah Mukelabai, the Magician’s guard poured in a game-high 18 points, turning up the tempo with two ferocious...