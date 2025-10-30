Host club Matero Magic suffered their first defeat of the 2026 Road to BAL Division East qualifiers after falling 94–83 to Mozambique’s Ferroviario da Beira in a heated encounter at NASDEC on Wednesday night. The result saw the reigning Mozambican champions register back-to-back victories in Lusaka, maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign while exposing key areas Matero will look to fix ahead of their next fixture. Beira’s guard Ayad Munguambe led all scorers with 24 points, setting the tone for his side’s second straight 90-plus performance. His teammates Ketorrious Bouchum and Joshua Thomas added 20 and 19 points respectively, while Ermelindo Novela contributed 13, hitting four of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. For the hosts, Lars Ishimwe...