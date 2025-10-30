NAPSA Stars coach Sipho Mumbi says his side is determined to redeem itself when they take on Zesco United in a rescheduled MTN Super League Week 8 fixture at Reiz Arena in Woodlands tomorrow, while Zesco United assistant coach Emmanuel Siwale has urged his players to remain focused and not underestimate their hosts. Speaking ahead of the encounter, Mumbi admitted that the clash against Zesco would be a tough test, describing the Ndola-based side as one of the most experienced teams in the league but expressed optimism that his side would hold its own. “I would also like to congratulate Zesco and Power Dynamos for qualifying to the group stages. I think it’s good for Zambian football. Going forward, this...