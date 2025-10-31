NAPSA Stars head coach Sipho Mumbi has hailed his side’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zesco United as a massive morale booster. Mumbi described the victory as a turning point for NAPSA Stars in their campaign after a difficult start to the MTN Super League season. A solitary first-half strike from Christopher Bwalya at Woodlands Stadium handed NAPSA Stars their first win of the season in a rescheduled Week 8 fixture, finally ending a frustrating nine-match winless run. Mumbi expressed delight at his players’ resilience, praising their response to critics who had already written them off before the clash against Zesco United. “A very big win for us. I think our supporters have been longing for this win for a long...