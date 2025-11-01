FAZ has confirmed that the Chipolopolo will play two high-profile international friendly matches against Burundi and South Africa during the November FIFA international window. FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande announced that the friendlies, set between November 10 and 18, are part of Zambia’s ongoing preparations for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). According to Shepande, Zambia will first face World Cup-bound South Africa on November 15, before travelling to Bujumbura for a clash with Burundi three days later. “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has organised two high-profile international friendly matches for the Chipolopolo during the upcoming FIFA Window,” Shepande said in a statement issued by head of Media and Communications Nkweto Tembwe. “Zambia will play South Africa...