THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Executive Committee is set to convene today at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka to confirm the appointment of a new Chipolopolo head coach following the departure of Avram Grant. The high-level meeting, expected to be chaired by FAZ president Keith Mweemba, will not only focus on selecting Grant’s successor but will also deliberate on several key matters aimed at strengthening the administration and development of football in the country. According to the agenda obtained by Goal Diggers, one of the main items will be the ratification of the appointment of the Acting Deputy General Secretary, a crucial position within the FAZ Secretariat. Other important topics include the consideration of a new national team kit...