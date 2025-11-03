THE Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, in partnership with Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP), yesterday hosted a boxing talent identification tournament in Kaputa District aimed at scouting and nurturing promising young boxers from the area. The event attracted dozens of aspiring athletes, both male and female, who took to the ring to demonstrate their skills before a panel of seasoned trainers, officials, and scouts from the ministry and OQBP. The tournament served not only as a platform for competition but also as an opportunity to identify and mentor potential future champions. Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, who is also Kaputa member of parliament, said the district like many other parts of the country, has an abundance...