ZAMBIAN basketball champions Matero Magic on Saturday thrilled a packed Nasdec Arena as they sealed their spot in the 2026 Road to BAL Elite 16 with a commanding 74–59 victory over Malawi’s Bravehearts in their final Division East Group E clash. Heading into the decisive encounter, both sides were tied at two wins apiece, but the hosts rose to the occasion when it mattered most to cement their place among the top three teams advancing to the next round in Nairobi, Kenya. Sharp-shooter Jacob Mushinge was the star of the night for Matero, draining six of his eight three-point attempts to finish with a game-high 20 points. His accuracy from beyond the arc proved to be the difference-maker, stretching the...