GOVERNMENT has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to fully support whoever is appointed as the new head coach of the Zambia national football team, whether local or an expatriate. Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu said government remains dedicated to the long-term rebuilding process of the national team, emphasizing that stability and development are more important at this stage than short-term results. Speaking in an interview Nkandu noted that the Chipolopolo have endured a period of inconsistency and underperformance, stressing the need for a strategic and patient approach to restore the team’s former glory. “Our focus should not just be on winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but on laying a solid foundation for a strong, competitive national...