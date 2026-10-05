RED Arrows secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Mutondo Stars at Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya, making a strong statement of intent in Stream B. The hosts took the lead in the 3rd minute when Mutondo capitalised on a poor back pass from Paul Katema, which goalkeeper Charles Kalumba failed to deal with, gifting the home side an easy opener. Last season’s runners-up responded well and levelled the score in the 20th minute, when Ackim Mumba’s cross resulted in a Mutondo own goal. The momentum shifted further in the 31st minute when Michee Malonga put the visitors ahead, shortly after the Mutondo coach was shown a red card. In the 63rd minute, Arrows made a triple substitution, bringing on John Pweto,...