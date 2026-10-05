COPPER Queens interim coach Charles Haalubono has named a 25-member squad for the back-to-back Los Angeles Olympics qualifiers against Uganda. Haalubono has also expressed confidence that Zambia will secure victory against the Crested Cranes in the first leg of their 2028 Olympic qualifier, declaring that his side is well-prepared for the assignment. The Copper Queens will play Uganda away in the first leg of the qualifiers on October 8 before meeting the Crested Cranes at home on October 13. In goal, Hazel Nali and Annie Namonje of ZESCO Ndola Girls, along with Chishala Munfunte of Green Buffaloes have been selected. The defensive line comprises Margret Belemu (Ra’anana Women’s FC, Israel), Saliya Mwanza (Elite Ladies FC), Natasha Nkaka (Green Eagles), Racheal...