ZAMBIA U-17 Women’s National Team head coach Carol Kanyemba has named a 21-member final squad for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. Kanyemba says the Copper Princesses will give their group opponents a run for their money at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Zambia are in Group D alongside Japan, France and Venezuela, with the tournament set to run from October 17 to November 7. The Copper Princesses will play China in an international friendly on October 9 and are looking to add another high-profile friendly before the tournament kicks off. The Copper Princesses left for a pre-World Cup camp in Morocco yesterday. Kanyemba’s squad includes goalkeepers Decent Mbewe of National Assembly, Bukata Kakumbi of Police Doves...