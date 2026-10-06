COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda has joined the team’s camp in Kampala ahead of Thursday’s opening 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifier against Uganda. Banda is among five foreign-based players who have linked up with coach Charles Haalubono’s squad as Zambia steps up preparations for the first leg of the back-to-back qualifiers. Defenders Margaret Belemu, Martha Tembo and Lushomo Mweemba, as well as midfielder Ireen Lungu, have also arrived in camp. The five are part of eight foreign-based players summoned by Haalubono to complement the 17 locally based players already in camp. The remaining three foreign-based players Racheal Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya and Mercy Chipasula, are expected to join the squad today. Zambia faces Uganda on Thursday at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo, with...

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