FOR years, the conversation around food security in rural Zambia has largely centred on assistance: how much food is available, how many households need support and what can be done when the rains fail. But in Mumbwa District, Central Province, a different approach is taking shape. From school gardens and community irrigation schemes to food preservation and agricultural marketing, communities are being encouraged to produce more, preserve what they harvest and earn an income from farming. The interventions, supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with government, are intended to help households withstand drought and other shocks instead of remaining dependent on emergency food assistance. At Maimwene Combined School, farming has become part of the...