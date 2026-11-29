THE Mpezeni Royal Family has refuted claims that it has chosen George Kambwili Jere as the next Mpezeni, describing the reports as false and misleading. In a widely circulated video shared by Breeze FM, it was reported that the family had unanimously agreed that George be installed as Paramount Chief Mpezeni V. But in an interview with News Diggers!, one of Mpezeni’s family members said George was just one of the many names up for consideration, adding that the installation of a new chief was a complicated process that takes a long time. “As a family we are shocked to learn about this development. We heard that a group of people met and some of the people who were at...