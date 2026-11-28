A TOTAL of 153 former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) employees are demanding compensation equivalent to five years’ salary each for unfair and unlawful termination of employment. The former employees, who were retired in national interest after a forensic audit, have given ZAMMSA four days to address their demands, failure to which they will commence legal proceedings in the High Court. They have also demanded reinstatement as an alternative to compensation, as well as payment of all outstanding employment and pension benefits. In a demand letter dated November 27, 2026, addressed to the ZAMMSA Director General, the former employees, through their lawyers Patrick Chulu Legal Practitioners, argued that the decision to retire them in national interest had no...