The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has postponed the Region 5 Torch Relay Ceremony that was scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2026, to today, Tuesday, October 6. The ceremony will now be held at 08:00 hours at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. According to a statement issued by NSCZ Director and Chief Executive Officer Sombwa Musunsa, the postponement has been necessitated by the delayed departure of the Region 5 Torch from Lilongwe, Malawi, for Lusaka. The Council said a revised programme would be shared in due course. The Region 5 Torch Relay forms part of activities leading up to the 2026 Region 5 Youth Games, with the ceremonial torch being carried across participating areas ahead of the regional multi-sport...