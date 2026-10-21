ZAMBIA Under-17 women’s national team coach Carol Kanyemba says the 5-0 defeat to Japan should serve as a setup for a comeback as the Copper Princesses prepare for a crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup encounter against Venezuela. The Copper Princesses suffered a disappointing start to their campaign against Japan, but Kanyemba says the technical bench has been working on the team’s defensive organisation and mentality ahead of the next match. Zambia will face Venezuela in their second Group D Match today at 20:00 hours. Speaking after the team’s first training session following the defeat, Kanyemba said the players had identified several lessons from the opening match, particularly their lack of defensive compactness. “This is our first session after the...