THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has officially completed rehabilitation works at Kaole Stadium in Mansa, bringing the long-delayed project to a successful conclusion. The stadium, which had stalled for about five years due to a contractor’s failure to complete the work on time, has now been fully restored. The Mansa facility is one of five nationwide rehabilitation projects funded by FIFA including the Kasama sports facility. FIFA injected $300,000 into the rehabilitation of stadia, with the largest portion allocated to improving the pitch. The rehabilitation included upgrades to the changing rooms, playing field, and perimeter wire. Speaking to ZANIS yesterday, FAZ Luapula Province Chairperson Mujala Mweemba confirmed that the Association sourced alternative funding to finish the stadium. “The Football...