COPPER Princesses head coach Carol Kanyemba believes the 3-2 scoreline against Venezuela did not reflect her team’s overall performance in Zambia’s second consecutive defeat at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The Copper Princesses produced a much-improved display, twice taking the lead before succumbing to a heartbreaking stoppage-time winner. Speaking after the game, Kanyemba noted that she was content with her team’s execution of the game plan despite the result. “3-2 as the final scoreline is not really a reflection of the performance that we had today. The girls today had the right attitude. We did almost everything right. But instead of concentrating in the dying minutes, I think we panicked a bit, which led to the third...